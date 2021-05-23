Margeaux Clements has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Margeaux Clements, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margeaux Clements, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Greeneville, TN.
Margeaux Clements works at
Locations
Takoma Medical Office Building North1021 Coolidge St Ste 3, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 636-0702
Hospital Affiliations
- Greeneville Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Margeaux is caring and knowledgeable. She sticks with a problem until she figures it out.
About Margeaux Clements, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902941024
Frequently Asked Questions
Margeaux Clements accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margeaux Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Margeaux Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margeaux Clements.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margeaux Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margeaux Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.