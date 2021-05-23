See All Nurse Practitioners in Greeneville, TN
Margeaux Clements, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Margeaux Clements, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Greeneville, TN. 

Margeaux Clements works at Takoma Medical Associates in Greeneville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Takoma Medical Office Building North
    1021 Coolidge St Ste 3, Greeneville, TN 37743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 636-0702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greeneville Community Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Margeaux Clements, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902941024
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Primary Care
