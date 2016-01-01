Margarita Stewart accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margarita Stewart
Overview
Margarita Stewart is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Margarita Stewart works at
Locations
Community Action Partnership of Kern1611 1ST St, Bakersfield, CA 93304 Directions (661) 336-5300
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Margarita Stewart
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922569060
Frequently Asked Questions
Margarita Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margarita Stewart works at
Margarita Stewart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Margarita Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margarita Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margarita Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.