Margarita Medina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Margarita Medina, LPC
Overview
Margarita Medina, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13601 Preston Rd Ste 509, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 274-5783
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Margarita Medina, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1649523002
Frequently Asked Questions
Margarita Medina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margarita Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Margarita Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margarita Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margarita Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margarita Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.