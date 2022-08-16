See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Optometry
Dr. Margarita Coca, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. 

Dr. Coca works at Eyemasters in Glendale, AZ.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eyemasters
    Eyemasters
7700 W ARROWHEAD TOWNE CTR, Glendale, AZ 85308
(623) 486-2020

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 16, 2022
I had an appointment with Dr. Coca, and she was awesome. Dr. Coca did a great job explaining and answering all my questions, and even recommend me some amazing eye drops for my allergies. I will definitely be coming back
— Aug 16, 2022
About Dr. Margarita Coca, OD

Specialties
  Optometry
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1003286311
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Coca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coca.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

