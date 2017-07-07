See All Counselors in Coral Gables, FL
Margarita Borda, MS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Margarita Borda, MS

Counseling
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Margarita Borda, MS is a Counselor in Coral Gables, FL. 

Margarita Borda works at Margarita Borda Services, Miami, FL in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Palermo Suites
    260 Palermo Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 898-6607

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Margarita Borda?

    Jul 07, 2017
    Maragarita is excellent! I have been able to get to the bottom of a lot of internal matters that I didn't even realize where still there - after so many years. She has been helping surpass a childhood trauma and also given me tools that allow me to identify why I react a certain way and how to surpass them. Highly recommended!
    Miami, FL — Jul 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Margarita Borda, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Margarita Borda, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Margarita Borda to family and friends

    Margarita Borda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Margarita Borda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Margarita Borda, MS.

    About Margarita Borda, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528315694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Agape Network
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • U W-Milwaukee, Wis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margarita Borda, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margarita Borda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margarita Borda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Margarita Borda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margarita Borda works at Margarita Borda Services, Miami, FL in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Margarita Borda’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Margarita Borda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margarita Borda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margarita Borda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margarita Borda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Margarita Borda, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.