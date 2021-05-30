Margarita Armas, ARNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margarita Armas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Margarita Armas, ARNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margarita Armas, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1571 N Palm Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 859-5922
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Advantage
- Health Net Federal Services
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Principal Financial Group
- Self Pay
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Armas is knowledgeable, caring, prompt and very thorough. She is the best PCP I’ve ever had.
About Margarita Armas, ARNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1447713292
Education & Certifications
- Keiser University
