Margaret Zimmerman, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Margaret Zimmerman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania.

Margaret Zimmerman works at Margaret D. Zimmerman, ARNP, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific office
    205 Lilly Rd NE Ste A2, Olympia, WA 98506 (360) 459-4163
    Pacific office
    2411 Pacific Ave Se, Olympia, WA 98501 (360) 339-8225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Diseases
Skin Diseases

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 13, 2018
    Very pleasant office and staff. Helpful and professional.
    Denise Heryford in Yelm — Feb 13, 2018
    About Margaret Zimmerman, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902834781
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Villanova University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret Zimmerman, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margaret Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margaret Zimmerman works at Margaret D. Zimmerman, ARNP, PLLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Margaret Zimmerman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Margaret Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

