Overview

Margaret Zimmerman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania.



Margaret Zimmerman works at Margaret D. Zimmerman, ARNP, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.