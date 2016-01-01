See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Margaret Truesdell, PA-C

Family Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Margaret Truesdell, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Margaret Truesdell works at Novant Health Express at Walgreens - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Express at Walgreens - SouthPark
    6231 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1059
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Margaret Truesdell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1639695489
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret Truesdell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Truesdell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margaret Truesdell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margaret Truesdell works at Novant Health Express at Walgreens - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Margaret Truesdell’s profile.

    Margaret Truesdell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Truesdell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Truesdell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Truesdell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
