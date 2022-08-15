Dr. Staiano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Staiano, PHD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Staiano, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Manhasset, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 535 Plandome Rd Frnt 3, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 445-2807
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Staiano?
Wonderful therapist and person
About Dr. Margaret Staiano, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255350302
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staiano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Staiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.