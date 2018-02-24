Margaret Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Smith, NP
Offers telehealth
Margaret Smith, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Margaret Smith works at
New York University Huntington Medical G180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-200, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2218
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is absolutely wonderful. I have been seeing her in place of the doctor for about 5 years now, especially since scheduling with her is so much easier. She is so sweet, very caring, she listens, answers any questions or concerns and makes you feel comfortable! She does everything the doctors do, except for deliver babies, unfortunately. But if you are worried about seeing a np instead of an actual obgyn, trust you are in good hands!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144387556
Margaret Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Margaret Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.