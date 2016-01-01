See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Philadelphia, PA
Margaret Shotzbarger, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Margaret Shotzbarger, CRNP

Pulmonary Disease
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Margaret Shotzbarger, CRNP is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Margaret Shotzbarger works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-6950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Management
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Margaret Shotzbarger?

Photo: Margaret Shotzbarger, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Margaret Shotzbarger, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Margaret Shotzbarger to family and friends

Margaret Shotzbarger's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Margaret Shotzbarger

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Margaret Shotzbarger, CRNP.

About Margaret Shotzbarger, CRNP

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396496667
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Margaret Shotzbarger, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Shotzbarger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Margaret Shotzbarger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Margaret Shotzbarger works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Margaret Shotzbarger’s profile.

Margaret Shotzbarger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Shotzbarger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Shotzbarger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Shotzbarger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Margaret Shotzbarger, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.