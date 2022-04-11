See All Family Doctors in Port Orchard, WA
Margaret Sandler, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Margaret Sandler, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY.

Margaret Sandler works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard in Port Orchard, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

    Franciscan Urology Associates-port Orchard
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 210, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 874-5900
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard
    451 SW Sedgwick Rd Ste 220, Port Orchard, WA 98367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 874-5900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Botox® Injection
Epilepsy
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Botox® Injection
Epilepsy

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 11, 2022
Margaret is brilliant, she listens, asks questions, explains thoroughly and is impressively professional. She is a gift to the medical profession. The system needs more Margaret’s!
Laurie — Apr 11, 2022
About Margaret Sandler, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588701510
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Margaret Sandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Margaret Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Margaret Sandler works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard in Port Orchard, WA. View the full address on Margaret Sandler’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Margaret Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Sandler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

