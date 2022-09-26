See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Manchester, CT
Margaret Powell, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Margaret Powell, APRN

Internal Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Margaret Powell, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. 

Margaret Powell works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2300
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1007 Farmington Ave Ste 15, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 586-7825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Margaret Powell?

    Sep 26, 2022
    Margaret Powell is extremely thorough and caring. She enjoys what she does and it’s noticed by the way she takes her time addressing all your concerns! Glad I made the change to her!
    Cynthia — Sep 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Margaret Powell, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Margaret Powell, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Margaret Powell to family and friends

    Margaret Powell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Margaret Powell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Margaret Powell, APRN.

    About Margaret Powell, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770904963
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret Powell, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margaret Powell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Margaret Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Margaret Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Margaret Powell, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.