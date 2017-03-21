See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Margaret Nolan, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Margaret Nolan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Margaret Nolan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Margaret Nolan works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Margaret Nolan?

    Mar 21, 2017
    She did a wonderful job for us planning for my elderly aunt, when we lived so far away.
    gail in san diego, ca — Mar 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Margaret Nolan, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Margaret Nolan, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Margaret Nolan to family and friends

    Margaret Nolan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Margaret Nolan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Margaret Nolan, NP.

    About Margaret Nolan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568543247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret Nolan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margaret Nolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Margaret Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margaret Nolan works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Margaret Nolan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Margaret Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Nolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Margaret Nolan, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.