Dr. Mortensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Mortensen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Mortensen, PHD is a Psychologist in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Mortensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Medcn/Psychthrpy LLC2401 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 1, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 327-5952
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mortensen?
She’s insightful and compassionate and has a sense of humor which helped me a great deal.
About Dr. Margaret Mortensen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1538179692
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mortensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mortensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mortensen works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortensen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.