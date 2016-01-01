See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Margaret Morgan, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Margaret Morgan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Margaret Morgan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Margaret Morgan works at Belle Meade Dermatology in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Pamela Adreon, FNP
Pamela Adreon, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Belle Meade Dermatology
    24 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 237-7070
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Margaret Morgan?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Margaret Morgan, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Margaret Morgan, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Margaret Morgan to family and friends

    Margaret Morgan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Margaret Morgan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Margaret Morgan, NP.

    About Margaret Morgan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114283892
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret Morgan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margaret Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Margaret Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margaret Morgan works at Belle Meade Dermatology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Margaret Morgan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Margaret Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Margaret Morgan, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.