Dr. Marino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Marino, PHD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Marino, PHD is a Psychologist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Marino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stephanie Mcmurrich Phd82 Marlborough St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 437-1599
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marino?
I went to Dr. Marino for neuropsychological testing for adult ADHD. She was incredibly kind, patient, and put me at ease throughout the process. When I got my results, she went over them with me in detail, answered every little question I had, and gave me some really insightful recommendations.
About Dr. Margaret Marino, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1295835387
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.