Margaret Macdonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Macdonald, CPNP
Overview
Margaret Macdonald, CPNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Margaret Macdonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hearing Institute1675 SW Marlow Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 228-6479
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Macdonald?
Dr. Meg is amazing! We've been seeing her for our kid for the last 15 years. She has had an incredible impact on our family, but especially our kid's life. Disregard any negative reviews from people who don't understand how this kind of medical practice works or what it takes. Meg is fantastic!
About Margaret Macdonald, CPNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588733554
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Macdonald accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Macdonald works at
10 patients have reviewed Margaret Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.