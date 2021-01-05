See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, OR
Margaret Macdonald, CPNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (10)
Overview

Margaret Macdonald, CPNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR. 

Margaret Macdonald works at Albertina Kerr Center in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hearing Institute
    Hearing Institute
1675 SW Marlow Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225
(503) 228-6479
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Meg is amazing! We've been seeing her for our kid for the last 15 years. She has had an incredible impact on our family, but especially our kid's life. Disregard any negative reviews from people who don't understand how this kind of medical practice works or what it takes. Meg is fantastic!
    — Jan 05, 2021
    Photo: Margaret Macdonald, CPNP
    About Margaret Macdonald, CPNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588733554
