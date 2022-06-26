Margaret Krebs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Krebs, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margaret Krebs, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Margaret Krebs works at
Locations
Cpc West Creek1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 288-0057
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love her so much. She’s definitely one of the best medical professionals I have ever worked with.
About Margaret Krebs, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700845484
Margaret Krebs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Krebs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Krebs works at
9 patients have reviewed Margaret Krebs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Krebs.
