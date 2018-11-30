Dr. Margaret Kennedy, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Kennedy, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Margaret Kennedy, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Geneva, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 324 W North St Ste 4, Geneva, NY 14456 Directions (315) 781-6617
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peg is amazing with children always helpful at their individual level. Not only has she helped both my children but has been extremely helpful to me as the parent with concrete ideas on how to work out situations at home. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Margaret Kennedy, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1992759518
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
