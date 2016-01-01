Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Kaplan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Kaplan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bronx, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1120 Morris Park Ave Ste 1A, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 652-9423
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
About Dr. Margaret Kaplan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306854047
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.