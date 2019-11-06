Margaret Hughes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Hughes, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margaret Hughes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Margaret Hughes works at
Locations
Capital Area Ctr for Addictive Disorders4615 Government St Bldg 2, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 925-1906
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Margarete Hughes, A.P.H.N. has been my doctor for over two years and has been the most respectable specialist in her field. Without a doubt, she really makes you not feel vulnerable and works with you on the various medications and how each affect your body as a whole. Top tier health care service is what she provides.
About Margaret Hughes, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184142820
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.