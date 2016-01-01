See All Social Workers in Asheville, NC
Overview

Margaret Hudson, LCSW is a Clinical Social Worker in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Clinical Social Work, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Margaret Hudson works at Laborde Eye Group in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laborde Eye Group
    1200 Ridgefield Blvd, Asheville, NC 28806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 633-4448

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Margaret Hudson, LCSW

    • Clinical Social Work
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942229000
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
