Margaret Harrison, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Margaret Harrison, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA. 

Margaret Harrison works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 3, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7503
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 02, 2022
    I've seen Dr. Harrison twice at urgent care in the last two weeks. I thought she was very nice took time with me and Thorough.
    B. Barclay — Jan 02, 2022
    About Margaret Harrison, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740503994
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margaret Harrison works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Margaret Harrison’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Margaret Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

