Margaret Grisham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Grisham, LPCI
Overview
Margaret Grisham, LPCI is a Counselor in Clemson, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 110 Liberty Dr Ste 206, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 973-1161
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Grisham?
About Margaret Grisham, LPCI
- Counseling
- English
- 1639684582
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Grisham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Grisham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Grisham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Grisham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.