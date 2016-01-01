Margaret Greene, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Margaret Greene, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margaret Greene, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Margaret Greene works at
Locations
-
1
Academic Internal Medicine979 E 3rd St Ste 601, Chattanooga, TN 37403 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Signal Mountain Health and Wellness1238 Taft Hwy Ste 170, Signal Mountain, TN 37377 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Greene?
About Margaret Greene, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1730411901
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Greene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Margaret Greene using Healthline FindCare.
Margaret Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Greene works at
4 patients have reviewed Margaret Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.