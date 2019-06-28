Dr. Margaret Dicarlo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicarlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Dicarlo, PHD
Dr. Margaret Dicarlo, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in East Providence, RI. They graduated from Saint Louis University.
Neuropsychology Partners, Inc.450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 529-4884
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very professional. The office manager was very helpful in scheduling my mom's appointment with me over email. Dr. DiCarlo was amazing. Truly a genuinely nice person and very engaging and took the time to answer all our questions. I am grateful for all her help.
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Saint Louis University
- Loyola University In Maryland
Dr. Dicarlo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicarlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
