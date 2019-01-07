See All Clinical Psychologists in Hauppauge, NY
Dr. Margaret Coyne, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Coyne, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hauppauge, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University.

Dr. Coyne works at Clear Direction Psychological Services PLLC in Hauppauge, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Direction Psychological Services PLLC
    111 Smithtown Byp Ste 224, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 724-7800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 07, 2019
    -I have been a patient of Dr. Coyne for awhile and she has been very helpful and truly cares about her patients. I would highly recommend her as a Psychologist.
    — Jan 07, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Coyne, PSY.D
    About Dr. Margaret Coyne, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295771400
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Hofstra University
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY New Paltz
