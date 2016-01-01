Margaret Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Butler, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margaret Butler, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Iowa City, IA.
Margaret Butler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Family Medicine of West Iowa City1067 RYAN CT, Iowa City, IA 52246 Directions (319) 569-6008
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Butler?
About Margaret Butler, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508219031
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Butler accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Butler works at
2 patients have reviewed Margaret Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.