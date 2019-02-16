Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Brennan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Brennan, PHD is a Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Brennan works at
Locations
-
1
Mckinley Cheshire MD914 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-4111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brennan?
I don't know how there is a one star review on here. One error in paperwork (If that is a true story) does not make a doctor or her office a star business. Dr. Cheshire is phenomenal at what she does and gets you moving by asking you the right questions and stimulating positivity by getting you to look at many things in a more positive light. Patient kind and caring and never have had a problem with billing. I highly recommend Dr Cheshire!!
About Dr. Margaret Brennan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326119751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennan works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.