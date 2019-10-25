Margaret Blum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Blum, MS
Overview
Margaret Blum, MS is a Counselor in Cheney, WA.
Margaret Blum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vision Haus Optometry1867 1st St, Cheney, WA 99004 Directions (509) 235-3731
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Blum?
Outstanding and genuinely caring person, thank you so much for your patience ! Really a positive experience, she has a big heart
About Margaret Blum, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1104964642
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Blum works at
2 patients have reviewed Margaret Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.