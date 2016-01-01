Margaret Betanco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Betanco, APRN
Overview
Margaret Betanco, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Margaret Betanco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Infectious Diseases303 N Frio St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 480-7485Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Betanco?
About Margaret Betanco, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336449297
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Betanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Betanco works at
Margaret Betanco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Betanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Betanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Betanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.