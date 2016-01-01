Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaret Atkinson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Atkinson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Anaheim, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 520 N Brookhurst St Ste 135, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 964-2728
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Atkinson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457342933
