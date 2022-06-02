Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajayi-Nabors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD is a Psychologist in Portage, MI. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western Michigan University Counseling Psychology and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ajayi-Nabors works at
Clinical Psychology Services1400 W Milham Ave, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 312-8686Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had 3rd almost 4th stage cancer in 2019. After the harsh cancer/ treatment I started having short term memory issues. After talking with my GP and her office Social Worker it was agreed I needed to have extensive Neuropsychological evaluation/ testing done. Something like this is pretty scary but Dr. Ajayi-Nabors and her staff was considerate, professional and courteous to my needs. After the testing was completed, Dr. Ajayi-Nabors took time to thoroughly explain the testing outcome plus took time to answer my questions and provided recommendations to me. I would recommend Dr. Ajayi-Nabors to my Family/ Friends
- Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1336311257
- Western Michigan University Counseling Psychology
- Eastern Washington University Master's In Psychology
Dr. Ajayi-Nabors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajayi-Nabors accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajayi-Nabors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajayi-Nabors speaks French and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi-Nabors. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi-Nabors.
