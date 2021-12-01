Maren Sharland, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maren Sharland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maren Sharland, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maren Sharland, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Maren Sharland works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very fortunate to have Maren as a provider. She not only listens, she goes above and beyond to work with my debilitating migraines. It's obvious that she cares.
About Maren Sharland, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1326128414
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Maren Sharland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maren Sharland accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Maren Sharland using Healthline FindCare.
Maren Sharland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maren Sharland works at
3 patients have reviewed Maren Sharland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maren Sharland.
