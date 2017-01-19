See All Clinical Psychologists in Dayton, OH
Marcy Gunn, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marcy Gunn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Dayton, OH. 

Marcy Gunn works at Cordell Associates, LLC in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cordell Associates LLC
    6520 Poe Ave Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 276-3356
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2017
    Caring thoughtful. Helps the whole family.
    Dayton , OH — Jan 19, 2017
    Photo: Marcy Gunn, PSY
    About Marcy Gunn, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881743177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcy Gunn, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcy Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marcy Gunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marcy Gunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcy Gunn works at Cordell Associates, LLC in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Marcy Gunn’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Marcy Gunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcy Gunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcy Gunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcy Gunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

