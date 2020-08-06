Marcus Turney, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcus Turney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marcus Turney, RN
Overview
Marcus Turney, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Marcus Turney works at
Locations
Genesis PrimeCare2131 S Mobberly Ave, Longview, TX 75602 Directions (903) 758-2610
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best provider in east Texas! Very knowledgeable, honest, compassionate and works to answers all questions. I'm thankful for Mr. Turney and the care he provides for me and my family.
About Marcus Turney, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144610106
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcus Turney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marcus Turney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcus Turney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Marcus Turney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcus Turney.
