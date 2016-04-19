See All Chiropractors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Marcus McCray, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marcus McCray, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. McCray works at Excell Sports Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Invoke Wellness Center
    1315 W 86th St Ste D, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2016
    The doctors told me that my rib had been misplaced when I was jerked by dog while walking him. I was told I'd have to take meds and go to physical therapy 2 times a week. I went to see Dr. McCray and he assessed my injury. He not only realigned my rib but was also able to tell that I had a pre existing injury from childhood, he adjusted this as well. I've been feeling great ever since. I was able to stop taking the medicine and physical therapy. Thanks Dr. McCray!!
    Ms. Hill in Indianapolis — Apr 19, 2016
    About Dr. Marcus McCray, DC

    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1255382420
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Indianapolis Colts
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus McCray, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCray works at Excell Sports Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. McCray’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McCray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

