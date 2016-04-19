Overview

Dr. Marcus McCray, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. McCray works at Excell Sports Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.