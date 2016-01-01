Marcus Davidson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcus Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marcus Davidson, PA-C
Overview
Marcus Davidson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lafayette, LA.
Marcus Davidson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kelly L. Cobb, M.D.605 Silverstone Rd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 266-9985
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marcus Davidson?
About Marcus Davidson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962942839
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcus Davidson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcus Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marcus Davidson works at
Marcus Davidson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marcus Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcus Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcus Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.