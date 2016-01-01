Marcos James accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcos James, PA-C
Overview
Marcos James, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Marcos James works at
Locations
University Health System-pavilion Pharmacy4647 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-8144Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 3:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Marcos James, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932203437
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcos James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Marcos James works at
Marcos James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marcos James.
