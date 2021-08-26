Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcia Ward, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcia Ward, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Perrysburg, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 316 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-3212
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
Dr. Ward has been my psychologist for over one year. Her compassion, understanding, and reliability have seen me through a very difficult time. She is accessible and intelligent and ready to work with senior patients on Medicare. She also makes house calls, if desired. I consider her an important aspect of my continuing mental health. I can tell her anything, as she does not judge or make me uncomfortable. And with Covid still a threat, we have sessions via a video app on my phone. I am grateful for her.
About Dr. Marcia Ward, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124016290
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.