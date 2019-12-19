See All Chiropractors in Margate, FL
Dr. Marcia Sasso, DC

Chiropractic
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcia Sasso, DC is a Chiropractor in Margate, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Sasso works at American Chiropractic Center, Margate, FL in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jfk Diagnostic Inc
    5663 Nw 29th St, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-3456

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2019
    I have already recommended her to my friends and I’ve only been there once. I was truly amazed at the warmth of the place and the knowledge of the doctors and the time and effort they put into spending time to get to know me. I left there feeling like my whole body was treated and I felt great I had a sore shoulder and I already see a difference in the mobility of it and I’ve only had one treatment . I’m definitely going back. I would recommend this place for anyone who is smart enough to put their trust in chiropractic medicine.
    Kathy Finnerty in Coconut Creek, FL — Dec 19, 2019
    About Dr. Marcia Sasso, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427070556
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcia Sasso, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sasso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasso works at American Chiropractic Center, Margate, FL in Margate, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sasso’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasso.

