Dr. Marcia Prescott, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marcia Prescott, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Douglasville, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1111 Bakers Bridge Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 947-2311
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
The office is located on a serene, peaceful horse farm. Dr. Prescott is kind, compassionate and ethical, offering a variety of very effective therapy techniques.
About Dr. Marcia Prescott, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prescott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prescott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescott.
