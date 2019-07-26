See All Physical Therapists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Marcia Perretto, DPT

Orthopedic Physical Therapy
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Marcia Perretto, DPT is an Orthopedic Physical Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Physical Therapy, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / Physical Therapy.

Dr. Perretto works at Actify Physiotherapy, Boca Raton, FL in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33433 (561) 366-2435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Instability
Back Pain
Core Muscle Endurance Testing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 26, 2019
    About Dr. Marcia Perretto, DPT

    Orthopedic Physical Therapy
    13 years of experience
    English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    1326375502
    Education & Certifications

    Nova Southeastern University / Physical Therapy
    Pontifical Catholic University Of Parana
