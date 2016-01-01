See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Simi Valley, CA
Marcia Morton, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Marcia Morton, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Simi Valley, CA. 

Marcia Morton works at Nancy Herzenach Psychotherapy, LMFT #94576 in Simi Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy Herzenach Psychotherapy, LMFT #94576
    1687 Erringer Rd Ste 106, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 531-5140
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Marcia Morton, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043378144
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcia Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcia Morton works at Nancy Herzenach Psychotherapy, LMFT #94576 in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Marcia Morton’s profile.

    Marcia Morton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Morton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

