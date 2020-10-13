See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, SC
Marcia Luis, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marcia Luis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Marcia Luis works at New Horizon Family Health Svs in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Hills Medical Center
    800 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 (864) 234-5800
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2020
    I can state without reservation that Marcia is very thorough and is the Queen of effective follow up.
    Mark E Ibenthal — Oct 13, 2020
    About Marcia Luis, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1750809612
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcia Luis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marcia Luis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcia Luis works at New Horizon Family Health Svs in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Marcia Luis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Marcia Luis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Luis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Luis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Luis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

