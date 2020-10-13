Marcia Luis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marcia Luis, FNP
Offers telehealth
Marcia Luis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC.
Marcia Luis works at
North Hills Medical Center800 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-5800
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can state without reservation that Marcia is very thorough and is the Queen of effective follow up.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750809612
