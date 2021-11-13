See All Clinical Psychologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Leder works at Center for Counseling and Psychotherapy, Inc. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avery Rubin Ph D PA
    22047 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-8072
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leder?

    Nov 13, 2021
    Dr Leder has been my therapist for a good time now. I highly recommend her services. Her staff is friendly and professional. Dr Leder is reliable, compassionate and professional. She provides excellent talk therapy, listening and guiding one to see and think about/resolve those issues you bring to her. She is excellent with children and parent’s relationships with their child/children. She is not a life coach, you will have to do your emotional work but she is super helpful in seeing more positive ways of coping. She is very knowledgeable of diagnosis’s and medications. She does not prescribe medication. She has extensive experience working with trauma patients. She is an extremely positive person, she sees the good and points it out for all her clients. Her honest approach is refreshing. Getting an appointment might take some time as she is one of the few good therapists that take health insurances many others do not. She has helped me greatly.
    — Nov 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leder to family and friends

    Dr. Leder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD.

    About Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619966538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leder works at Center for Counseling and Psychotherapy, Inc. in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Leder’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.