Marcia Johnson Reinhart, LCSW

Psychotherapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Marcia Johnson Reinhart, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Erie, PA. 

Marcia Johnson Reinhart works at Grow Therapy in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Grow Therapy
    1001 State St # 1408, Erie, PA 16501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Child and Adolescent Development
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Child and Adolescent Development

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1750772265
    Marcia Johnson Reinhart, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcia Johnson Reinhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marcia Johnson Reinhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcia Johnson Reinhart works at Grow Therapy in Erie, PA. View the full address on Marcia Johnson Reinhart’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marcia Johnson Reinhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Johnson Reinhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Johnson Reinhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Johnson Reinhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

