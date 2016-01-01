See All Nurse Practitioners in Springfield, MO
Marcia Howard, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Marcia Howard, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marcia Howard, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO. 

Marcia Howard works at CoxHealth East Battlefield Clinic in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CoxHealth East Battlefield Clinic
    3525 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 269-1499
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marcia Howard?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marcia Howard, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Marcia Howard, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marcia Howard to family and friends

    Marcia Howard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marcia Howard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marcia Howard, FNP.

    About Marcia Howard, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437535689
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcia Howard, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcia Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marcia Howard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marcia Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcia Howard works at CoxHealth East Battlefield Clinic in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Marcia Howard’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Marcia Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marcia Howard, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.