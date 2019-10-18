Marcia Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marcia Cohen, RN
Overview
Marcia Cohen, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Marcia Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Eldercare Services Lv LLC8430 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 576-9870
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marcia Cohen?
I have been seeing Marcia for years. She is thorough, professional, and takes the time she needs to help you. Ms. Cohen is not a 15-minutes in and out, here's your prescription practitioner. She has great common sense and great compassion. I appreciate her very, very much.
About Marcia Cohen, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841403904
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcia Cohen accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcia Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marcia Cohen works at
10 patients have reviewed Marcia Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.